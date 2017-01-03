Ringing in the new year at Bielenberg Sports Center

Charlie Jensen, 3, of Woodbury laughs as she glides down a large, inflatable slide during the New Year's Eve Family Celebration at Bielenberg Sports Center. ((Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad) 1 / 5

Addyson McDonald, 7, of Woodbury got stuck while velcro suit jumping on New Year's Eve at Bielenberg Sports Center. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad) 2 / 5

Outside the Bielenberg Sports Center field room, where the New Year's Eve event was held, Travis Gregar of Maplewood holds daughter Katherine's hand as they ice skate around the center's ice rink. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad) 3 / 5

Brothers Ethan, left, and Carson Bowman play keep away football in the Bielenberg field house on New Year's Eve. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad) 4 / 5