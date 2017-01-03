Ringing in the new year at Bielenberg Sports Center
Several hundred residents welcomed 2017 during the annual New Year's Eve Family Celebration at Bielenberg Sports Center.
Held in the center's fieldhouse Saturday evening, the event included everything a kid needed to burn off energy and ring in the new year.
The event included huge inflatable slides, obstacle courses, bounce houses, DJ and dancing, Bingo, indoor and outdoor ice skating, a photo booth and raffle.
Visitors also held a countdown to the new year just before 9 p.m.