Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Ringing in the new year at Bielenberg Sports Center

    By Youssef Rddad on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:29 a.m.
    Charlie Jensen, 3, of Woodbury laughs as she glides down a large, inflatable slide during the New Year's Eve Family Celebration at Bielenberg Sports Center. ((Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)1 / 5
    Addyson McDonald, 7, of Woodbury got stuck while velcro suit jumping on New Year's Eve at Bielenberg Sports Center. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)2 / 5
    Outside the Bielenberg Sports Center field room, where the New Year's Eve event was held, Travis Gregar of Maplewood holds daughter Katherine's hand as they ice skate around the center's ice rink. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)3 / 5
    Brothers Ethan, left, and Carson Bowman play keep away football in the Bielenberg field house on New Year's Eve. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)4 / 5
    The New Year's Eve Family Celebration at Bielenberg Sports Center was a hit for these young dancers who were shaking it all about while doing the Hokey Pokey. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)5 / 5

    Several hundred residents welcomed 2017 during the annual New Year's Eve Family Celebration at Bielenberg Sports Center.

    Held in the center's fieldhouse Saturday evening, the event included everything a kid needed to burn off energy and ring in the new year.

    The event included huge inflatable slides, obstacle courses, bounce houses, DJ and dancing, Bingo, indoor and outdoor ice skating, a photo booth and raffle.

    Visitors also held a countdown to the new year just before 9 p.m.

    Explore related topics:LifeeventswoodburyBielenberg Sports CenterParks and Recreation
    Advertisement