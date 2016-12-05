Afton and Woodbury shine during weekend holiday events

The Afton Historical Museum also opened its doors Saturday with a model train display, face painting and other holiday-themed activities.

Before a tree-lighting ceremony Friday, a few unlikely characters made an appearance at Selma's Ice Cream Parlour.

Ullr, the Norse god of snow, and a yeti made their way from Afton Alps and have been displeased with the lack of snowfall so far this year.

"We're going to make it snow," Ullr said, as he and others handed out silver spoons to the 100 or so who attended the evening event.

Putting the spoons under a pillow is one of many superstitions some believe causes snowfall.

Afton Mayor Richard Bend gave a short speech and read a poem before giving a countdown to light the tree.

"Christmas trees and Christmas was the conversion of pagan ways to Christian ways. We here, still seem to be celebrating both," Bend said. "We're one of the ultimate melting pots in many respects. We're both Christian and Pagan, and recently, Muslim."

In Woodbury, residents took advantage of free ice-skating time and discounted skate rentals at Bielenberg Sports Center.

The city also held its annual tree lighting, and Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens gave a short speech before igniting the tree.

East Ridge and Woodbury high school choirs also performed seasonal music near the ice-skating rink.