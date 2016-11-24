Local holiday food drive brings out the community

To fill the gap, two local organizations rallied the community to pitch in on a holiday food drive Thursday evening at Red Rock Elementary School.

The school gym buzzed like Santa's workshop as peanut butter, cereal, canned fruit and other food items were bundled into cardboard boxes. About 300 volunteers participated, including students, teachers, parents, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Red Rock Student Council and members of the Woodbury Police Department.

The boxes will be distributed to needy students to tide them over the long vacation.

"Winter break is almost 17 days off school," said Cheryl Jogger, a Woodbury parent and community activist. "During this time the kids that rely on meals from the school really struggled."

Jogger is the founder of SoWashCoCares, a volunteer anti-hunger group, which organized Thursday's packing party with the help of South Washington Schools Community Education.

Food was donated by Good in the Hood, a Minneapolis-based anti-hunger organization. Other items were provided by Friends in Need Food Shelf in St. Paul Park and Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf in Woodbury. School District 833 staff also have contributed.

The evening also included kids' games, a selfie booth, a scavenger hunt and a Christmas concert by members of the fourth and fifth grade Red Rock student choir.

"The idea is that this is community helping community," said Sue McKeown, a youth program coordinator for the school district. They hoped to pack 150 boxes, she said.

Volunteers also filled stockings with toiletries, while kids made birthday bags and decorated coin tubes which will be taken home, filled with coins and distributed to the less fortunate.

Aaron Voelke, 11, packed boxes with brother Nathan, 13.

"I'm inspired," Aaron said. "I want to help people and use my time for a good cause,"

"I like to help people in need," Nathan said.

Austin McCoole, 15, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 9071, which is chartered by Woodbury Peaceful Grove United Methodist Church. He and his father and Assistant Scoutmaster Steven worked up an honest sweat packing and lifting the boxes.

The event is modeled on the Weekend Pack Program, another community volunteer effort that was launched two years ago by some District 833 employees and Good in the Hood.

Good in the Hood provides the food, donated through various organizations. Recipients of the weekend packs include students who receive free or reduced meals in South Washington County Schools.

Some students who might eat well at school face "food insecurity" once they go home for the weekend, social workers and anti-hunger activists said.

The district has 3,754 students in the free or reduced lunch program, said Wendy Tracy, director of nutrition services. Many do face hunger when they leave school.

'"I think there's definitely food insecurity throughout the district," Tracy said. "This is a relatively affluent district, but clearly we have pockets of poverty. The reality is that whether we're out for summer break or whether it's a vacation like winter break, there are students that go hungry."