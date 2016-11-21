Toastmasters: Making every word count

The Woodbury club meets twice per month at Globe University. Members practice their speaking skills in front of fellow members.

Renuka Bhat of Cottage Grove joined in April. A native of India, she grew up speaking and hearing English in her school. But after moving to the U.S., she sometimes found it difficult to communicate with Americans.

"Once you come here it's very different," said Bhat, 35. "Talking to Americans face to face is very different from talking to them over the phone."

Her Indian accent sometimes made it hard to get her words across, she said.

"I can totally understand that it is not easy for the listener to understand," she said. "I tend to speak fast."

Since joining Toastmasters, she's become a lot more confident.

"I am currently looking for a job in the medical device industry," she said. "My husband said that Toastmasters would be a good way to improve my communications skills and my network of people.

"I'm a little shy by nature and talking to people I don't know doesn't come very easily to me. I feel that Toastmasters has been a contribution in that aspect."

Bhat showed no shyness at a recent meeting, where she led an improvisational exercise called Table Topics, during which members spoke off the cuff on a subject that was suggested beforehand.

Earlier in the meeting Snezhana Bessonov of Woodbury gave a lesson on how to introduce a speaker to an audience. Her talk was part of a Speechcraft workshop for improving public speaking, communication and presentation skills.

When introducing the speaker, make sure to say their name at the end of the introduction. Lead the applause. Don't overpraise them, since it puts pressure on the speaker to deliver. Don't give away the details of their speech. Show interest once you've sat down and the speaker has begun. Don't go tapping away at your cellphone.

Bessonov, who is from Ukraine, credits Toastmasters for helping her manage the idioms of English.

"I did have a lot of insecurities with my language presentation skills because of it being a second language," Bessonov said. "It's been a very safe and nurturing environment for me to be able to practice these things."

Members critique one another on their speeches, evaluating such things as eye contact, vocal variety, staying on topic and keeping to the allotted time limit.

Toastmasters is not just about eloquence, the right pauses and tone of voice. The second component of their mission involves better leadership through communication

"In order to be a successful leader you have to communicate," said Ravi Rai of Farmington. "Speaking is not just going in front of a group. Developing a message is so important."

Keith Croxford helped his marriage using the communication skills he learned in other Toastmasters chapters, including Rise 'n Shine Toastmasters in Hudson, Wis.

"There were a lot of times when I would be afraid to speak my mind to avoid a conflict," said, Croxford, a recent transplant from Arizona who will move into a house in Cottage Grove in December with his family.

About eight years ago, Croxford was the co-owner of a business. He attended regular breakfast meetings with other business people. He sometimes had to get up and speak.

"It drove me crazy how nervous I would get and how I would use filler words like 'um,' and 'ah,'" he said.

The International Toastmasters has nearly 16,000 chapters in 142 countries.

Positively Outspoken Toastmasters Club No. 3998 meets the first and third Tuesday of the month (except holidays) from 6:30 to 7:345 p.m. at Globe University, 8089 Globe Drive in

Woodbury

For more infromation, visit www.positivelyoutspoken.toastmastersclubs.org