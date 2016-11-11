Veterans Day ceremony takes place at 3:30 p.m. today

The program will include music by the Woodbury High School Band, welcome by master of ceremony Kevin Gjertsen, invocation by Pastor Ralph Olsen and Posting of the Colors by Woodbury High School AFJROTC, American Heritage Girls Allegiant Honor Guard and Woodbury Boy Scout Troop 559.Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens will speak briefly followed by Staff Sgt. Wachholz. Local veterans will raise the flag of each military branch.In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Public Safety Training Room, 2100 Radio Drive.