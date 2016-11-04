Attending residents expressed skepticism in whether the projects would add much value to their properties. Others said they were upset they weren't notified of potentially high assessment costs earlier.

Assessments may be as high as $9,000 for homeowners living along Upper Afton Road.

"I don't feel that's even reasonable," said Rita Fichtenbauer, whose property would be affected by the project on Upper Afton Road. "I'll be dead before it gets paid off."

As part of the project, Upper Afton Road would be reconstructed from Century Avenue to Weir Drive and is estimated to cost more than $5 million, with much of the costs coming from water utility work.

Woodbury Baptist Church Pastor Greg Cooper told city officials the church is facing close to $160,000 estimated assessment charges.

"Let me begin by saying that is half of our annual budget," he said. "That is an extraordinarily large amount for a civic organization and a charity and a church whose purpose is to benefit and bless the community."

The fees, he added, would likely have an impact on the church's food and donation drives, as well as the various groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and the Boys and Girls Scouts who hold meetings there.

"This would impose an extraordinary hardship," Cooper said.

Residents living in near Bailey Road and west of Radio Drive may see assessments of about $3,000 for street repairs that city engineers estimate could cost $8 million.

Woodbury was one of several Minnesota cities that applied a state formula in mixing blacktop for new streets built 15 to 25 years ago. Roadways were expected to last 30 years but began failing prematurely.

Many of Woodbury's residential roads that were built in the '90s lead to infrastructure repairs taking place around the same time. In order to increase road maintenance and repair funding, previous councils adopted a 5.5 percent increase in the city's property tax levy from 2012 to 2014.

The move didn't generate enough funds to maintain roads set more than a decade ago.

Cities also differ in how they fund road repairs.

Minnetonka, for example, funds its road repairs by levying higher taxes and issuing lower assessments. Woodbury, however, uses essentially the opposite policy, with lower overall taxes and higher assessment fees for property owners.

"Over the the course of 20 years, those numbers basically come out to be the same," said Woodbury Engineering and Public Works Deputy Director John Bradford.

Changing the model is difficult, he said, because people assessed previous years may find it unfair because they would be paying higher taxes following costly assessments. "There's pros and cons to doing each model," Bradford said.

The city plans to hold a public meeting in February. The estimated costs for the projects may go up or down based on the contractor bids and possible changes to the projects. The city anticipates to hold a hearing on a final cost in March.

Those assessed can also pay off the fees through a loan, which typically carries a 3 percent interest rate, which is based on city bonding.

Residents and businesses can write a written objection to assessments if the project is approved, the city's attorney said.

The projects would likely begin in May and wrap up next October.