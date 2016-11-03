Central Park Art Fair is Nov. 12

Many of the artists are from Woodbury and the east metro and will be displaying a wide range of works including paintings, glass art, photography, pottery and jewelry.

"It's a chance for people to stroll through the park and check out and buy local art," said Woodbury Parks and Recreation Specialist Polly Blom.

The event has also grown over the past two years, attracting more artists and visitors, she added.

The art fair is free and open to the public.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

For more information about the Central Park Art Fair, call 651-714-3799.