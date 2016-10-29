Search
    Trick-or-Treat Trail full of screams and candy in Afton's Old Village

    By Youssef Rddad Today at 3:50 p.m.
    Afton's Trick-or-Treat Trail brought more than 1,000 visitors into the city's Old Village. Witches, Darth Vaders, princesses and ghouls were roamed the streets as guests collected candy from local businesses and participated in other Halloween-themed activities. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)1 / 9
    Paige Steiner, 10, of Hudson lets off a powerful scream while competing in Selma's Ice Cream Parlour's 'scream for ice cream contest.' She's competed in past years and said she's even been practicing at home. “I like screaming,” she said. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)2 / 9
    Scary zombie Kenley Anderson and friend Bria Yourczek, aka Wonder Woman, decorate pumpkins at the Afton Historical Museum during Saturday's Trick-or-Treat Trail Event. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)3 / 9
    The Roger's family took home first prize in the Lumberyard's costume contest. The family came down to Afton from Esko, a small town near Duluth. Parents Emily and Scott Rogers fashioned their wagon into a boat to pull along their children Parker and Abi who were dressed up as fisherman. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)4 / 9
    Abi and Parker Rogers haul away costume contest winnings. Their cousin, Olivia Rogers also won a prize during the contest as she and her sister, Addie, dressed up as Spring and Winter. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad).5 / 9
    Costume contest contestants lined up before the Lumberyard Pub's costume contest. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)6 / 9
    Selma's Ice Cream Parlour owner Becky Nickerson judged both the costume contest at the Lumberyard pub, as well as a screaming contest at the ice cream shop. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)7 / 9
    The Gypsy Chics perform a dance number that included vacuum cleaners and broomsticks at Afton's Old School Art Studio on Saturday. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)8 / 9
    Afton Historical Museum guests had the opportunity to decorate pumpkins using candy and other materials. The museum also handed out candy. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)9 / 9

    Witches, Star Wars villains and heros, princesses and zombies were a plenty in Afton during this year's Trick-or-Treat Trail.

    The event brought hundreds of visitors to the city's Old Village on Saturday as they wandered down the main road collecting candy from local businesses and participating in other Halloween-themed activities.

    The sixth annual event featured activities like pumpkin decorating at the Afton Historical Museum, a costume contests at the Lumberyard Pub and an ear-piercing screaming contests at Selma's Ice Cream Parlour.

    More than 15 local businesses handed out candy and hosted events.

    Selma's owner Paul Nickerson said since the ice cream parlor began hosting the 'scream for ice cream' contest, which offers prizes and ice cream for winners, "it's becoming more and more a tradition."

    For contestant Paige Steiner,10, of Hudson,Wis. that may be the case.

    She attended the screaming contest dressed up as Emily from the Tim Burton movie The Corpse Bride. She said in the weeks leading up to the Trick-or-Treat Trail that she's been practicing her screams at home. When asked if she plans to enter the contest next year, she said yes.

    "I like screaming," she said.

    Organizers say, overall the weekend event gives kids, especially young kids who are too young to go trick-or-treating, a a safe and fun place to celebrate Halloween early.

