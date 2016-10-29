The sixth annual event featured activities like pumpkin decorating at the Afton Historical Museum, a costume contests at the Lumberyard Pub and an ear-piercing screaming contests at Selma's Ice Cream Parlour.

More than 15 local businesses handed out candy and hosted events.

Selma's owner Paul Nickerson said since the ice cream parlor began hosting the 'scream for ice cream' contest, which offers prizes and ice cream for winners, "it's becoming more and more a tradition."

For contestant Paige Steiner,10, of Hudson,Wis. that may be the case.

She attended the screaming contest dressed up as Emily from the Tim Burton movie The Corpse Bride. She said in the weeks leading up to the Trick-or-Treat Trail that she's been practicing her screams at home. When asked if she plans to enter the contest next year, she said yes.

"I like screaming," she said.

Organizers say, overall the weekend event gives kids, especially young kids who are too young to go trick-or-treating, a a safe and fun place to celebrate Halloween early.