R.H. Stafford Library's 2nd annual Maker Fest

R.H. Stafford Library puts on the event, and activities this year included Arduino projects, coding and webdesign tutorials, robotics, photography, 3D printing, Origami, fashion design, sewing, video editing and woodworking.

Robots were a plenty during the event, but activities like button and bird feeder making seemed to be the more popular activity, said R.H. Stafford Library Manager Tina Kaple, because guests were able to take home what they made.

Woodbury Robotics Team volunteer Roger Knott, who gave a demonstration of handbuilt remote-controlled cars, said events like Maker Fest help get kids interested in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, a field of study commonly referred to as STEM.

"For now it's mostly entertainment, but it's also teaching kids a basic understanding of how to control robots," he said.

Math and Science Academy's robotics team, The Fighting Calculators, also gave guests a chance to drive their handbuilt robot named Night Fury.

MSA senior Jacob Jensen said he became interested in robotics in sixth grade and his passion took from then. "I didn't just get my feet wet, I dove right in," he said.

Though he plans to study computer sciences after he graduates next spring, building and competing robots is something he'd like to continue.

The Fighting Calculators will be competing in the Minne Mini-Regional Robotics Tournament next month in Prior Lake.