Trick-or-Treat sneak peak

The sixth annual event for children features several activities at local businesses along Afton's mainstreet, including pumpkin decorating at the Afton Museum, costume contests at the Lumberyard Pub and a screaming contests at Selma's Ice Cream Parlour.

New this year is a photo booth at the The Foundry on St. Croix.

Visitors can collect candy as they pass more than 15 participating businesses.

Selam's owner Becky Nickerson said the ice cream parlor has been hosting screaming contests for the past three years, and this year, contestants will be judged in three categories of screams: monster, princess and most blood curdling.

Winners will receive a gift basket that includes "really good candy" and a Selma's gift card, Nickerson said. "They'll literally be screaming for ice cream."

Afton Historical Museum President Stan Ross said children can also take their decorated pumpkins home for a small fee.

The event has also grown in popularity, he said, adding that last year saw about 1,000 attendees who stopped by the museum.

"It's a lot of fun and a nice safer environment for people to bring their kids down and wander the streets," Ross said.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 29.

More information about Trick or Treat Trail is at exploreafton.com