Apples, pumpkins and animals

The Kids' Korner activities included the face painting, drawing and pumpkin decorating. A Straw Mountain, or a pile of hay, was nearby the kids' tent where many children jumped and ran around.

Live music entertained guests while they waited for the free hayrides that gave them a tour of the apple orchard. There were also animal presentations including presentations on turtles, frogs, snakes and raptors.

The apple tasting allowed guests to try samples of the various kinds of apples to see if they liked the sweeter flavor or a flavor that is more tart. Each type of apple was available for purchase and two kinds of apples were available for picking in the orchard. Guests could pick either Haralson or Regent apples or a combination of both.