Learn about Positively Outspoken Toastmasters Club

Woodbury’s own Positively Outspoken Toastmasters Club is hosting a Fall Open House. You’ll learn how you can reach your communications & leadership goals, gain confidence and find your voice.

Date: Tuesday, October 18, 2016

Time: 6-8 p.m. (Program begins at 6:30pm)

Location: Globe University, 8098 Globe Drive, Room 201, Woodbury, MN 55125

Cost: Free

We’re having a potluck, so bring your appetite!

About Positively Outspoken Toastmaster Club

Positively Outspoken club provides an opportunity to learn and practice speaking and leadership skills in a nurturing, fun environment.

Speakers work on specific communication skills such as persuasion, vocal variety, speech organization, and more. Leaders work on specific skills such as group motivation, time management, and more. Both speakers and leaders are gently evaluated and given mentors and manuals to guide them through the process.