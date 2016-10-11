Minnesota Sen. Karin Housley, R-St Marys Point, and Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, sampling the Gasthaus Bavarian Hunters' Konigsberger Klops, which is similar to a meatball. “It's got a kick,” Fenton said.

In addition to feasting on mini-entrees and sampling fine wines, guests will have the opportunity to bid on unique live and silent auction items and purchase a bottle of fine wine from the wine wall. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

Stillwater's Rivertown Inn chef Chef Joshua Furman displaying his three-course breakfast dish during the eighth annual Annual Valley Vine & Harvest Throwdown event in Lake Elmo. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

Chef Paul LePean's Peterson of the The Nova of Hudson set out his Craftsman Meats pork shoulder dish for guests to sample (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

Chef Ron Bohnert of Danny's Bar and Grill in Stillwater hands guest a sample of his Nashville Hot Chicken dish (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad.)

Chef Angelo Montes of Sole Mio Ristorante in Woodbury puts the finishing touches on his lobster ravioli with cream sauce. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

Chef Travis Heffron Woodbury restaurant Cravings Bar & Grille garnishes his short beef rib dish. Chefs competing in the Valley Vine Valley Vine and Harvest Throwdown used at least one local ingredient. For Heffron, his dish included fresh honey crisp apples. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

Siri Nyman pours a glass of French wine to accompany Sole Mio Ristorante's ravioli dish. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

A Lake Elmo Inn Sous chef sears dozens of giant scallops for the restaurant's cauliflower risotto dish (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

The wine was flowing in Lake Elmo this weekend as seven local chefs competed for a local nonprofit that specializes in crisis and mental health care.

Chef John Schiltz from the Lake Elmo Inn won top chef for his grated cauliflower risotto and giant sea scallop dish during the eighth annual Valley Vine and Harvest Throwdown on Sunday at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center.

The annual event raises money each year for Canvas Health, an Oakdale-based nonprofit that provides services such as psychiatry, counseling and chemical health services, as well as operates programs for homeless youth and the state’s suicide prevention line.

Several hundred guests attended with the goal of raising $100,000.

Guests voted on this year’s top dish after sampling small plates each of the chefs prepared.

Schiltz faced some tough and tasty competition, with six other eastern Twin Cities metro chefs competing, including two from Woodbury.

Chef Travis Heffron, who heads the kitchen at Cravings Wine Bar and Grille, prepared a short rib crepinette dish dish that included fresh Honeycrisp apples because chefs were required to use at least one local ingredient.

Sole Mio Ristorante’s chef, Angelo Montes, prepared a lobster ravioli with cream sauce that he paired with a French wine.

Event organizers also held a live and silent auction, as well as an opportunities for guests to win a bottle of wine.