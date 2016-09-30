HealthEast Clinic -- Woodwinds to hold open house Tuesday

After relocating this summer, HealthEast Clinic -- Woodwinds is holding an open house Tuesday to showcase its new digs.

Organizers will be holding free event for the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the new clinic, located at 1825 Woodwinds Drive. The clinic relocated from the Woodwinds Health Campus hospital building to an adjacent location in August.

Tuesday evening’s event includes tours, refreshments and activities for children and adults.

The new clinic offers walk-in care weekday afternoons and evenings, as well during the weekend. The larger space also allows for more speciality care providers who also work alongside those providing primary care.

The clinic’s Ways to Wellness program, a holistic well being and preventive health program that’s been around for a decade, also offers classes on nutrition, healthy cooking, exercise, fitness and more.

The new facility also has a shared gym space and yoga studio used for physical rehabilitation and fitness classes.

The expanded clinic is part of HealthEast’s initiative to create offer more specialty services on the Woodwinds Health Campus, which has become a healthcare destination within Woodbury and the greater Twin Cities east metro.

HealthEast Clinic – Woodwinds manager Ana Denkmann said the new space is quieter and more open for staff and patients.

“It has a less clinical feel and the co-location of staff and clinicians helps us address patient questions and concerns in a more timely way,” she said. “It also showcases the additional services we can provide: Ways to Wellness, rehab, walk-in care and cooking classes.”

More information about the clinic and the open house is available on HealthEast Clinic -- Woodwinds’ website.