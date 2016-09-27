Residents rally for Big Truck Day

About 1,200 people attended Big Truck Day in Woodbury's Central Park on Saturday. The event brings in several municipal vehicles that act almost as a playground for children. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

Two-year-old Gavin Dvorak of Woodbury walks under a snowplow's plow during Big Truck Day in Central Park. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad).

Grayson Levis, 4, of Hudson climbs into a fire truck with the assistance of Woodbury firefighter J. Hathaway (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

Ridwan Omar, 2, of Cottage Grove climbs around in a Woodbury police vehicle while his sister, Faheema receives a sticker from officer Jordan Hopwood (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

A fire truck, a police vehicle and a military jeep were among the those called to the parking lot behind Central Park in Woodbury on Saturday.

They weren't called in response to an emergency, but rather to give kids a chance to see what it's like to climb in and around these vehicles during the seventh annual Big Truck Day.

Gloomy skies didn't stop about 1,200 from attending the event Saturday morning.

On display were several parked city and county vehicles that kids could climb into and learn about how they work.

For attendees like Henry Reisdorf of Woodbury, the preschooler answered without words when asked what his favorite part about Big Truck Day was, and instead pointed to the Woodbury Fire Truck.

"I'm having fun," he said eventually.

This year included a few new vehicles, including a Washington County cross-country trail groomer, as well as "forever favorites" like fire trucks and police cars, said Elizabeth Owens, a recreation technician for Woodbury Parks and Recreation.

"It's always fun for kids to see something new," she said.

Peace of Mind, a local early childhood education center, financially sponsored the event.