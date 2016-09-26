Search
    38th annual Afton Art in the Park in pictures

    By Youssef Rddad Today at 12:07 p.m.
    Lindsay Jones and Aaron McMenamy of Minneapolis stand in front of the their traveling vintage shop during Saturday's art showcasing in Afton. The pair travel around in a souped up school bus that they bought for $2,000 in Wisconsin. They plan to tour around the Twin Cities selling handmade and imported vintage goods. They can be found at: wanderlustlustvintagemarket.com. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)1 / 9
    Wanderlust Vintage Caravan owner Lindsay Jones shows off imported furniture, handmade lamps and other vintage goods inside of the converted school bus. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)2 / 9
    Denny VanDenBoom of Hudson, Wis. whittle a stick from a maple tree into a wooden flower during Afton's Art in the Park event on Saturday. After he finishes getting the flower's shape, he paints it and sells them individually or in bouquets. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)3 / 9
    Minneapolis artist and educator Abbi Allan showcases her paintings during Afton's Art in the Park event in the city's Old Village. When asked what advice she has for young artists, she said: “Don't be afraid to make bad art,” adding the work she's most proud of involved one bad idea or another. Her work can be found at: abbiaallan.com (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)4 / 9
    Ron and Karen Ruckdashel of Hastings know all about wine before they started their company Gems of the Vine, where the husband-wife duo repurpose jewelry that cling on to a glass using a magnet. They also take family memorabilia to turn into decorative glass pieces. “It's like your loved ones are with you, Karen Ruckdashel said. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)5 / 9
    Kellie Hill of Green Bay, Wis. stands in front of her vintage shop “Spark Haus Vintage” during Saturday's event in Afton. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)6 / 9
    Ron and Karen Ruckdashel of Hastings know all about wine before they started their company Gems of the Vine, where the husband-wife duo re-purpose jewelry that cling on to a glass using a magnet. They also take family memorabilia to turn into decorative glass pieces. “It's like your loved ones are with you," Karen Ruckdashel said. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)7 / 9
    Novelist Marie Zhuikov of Duluth discussed her latest novel 'Plover Landing' with event-goers in Afton. The novel the second part in a series of novels she's written that take play near Isle Royale near Grand Portage. Her literary style mixes environmental issues, romance and magic, she said. Her work can be found at marieZwrites.com (Bulletin Photo by Youssef Rddad)8 / 9
    Novelist Marlene Chabot had on display her latest works during Afton Art in the Park. Her novel “Death at the Bar X Ranch” is a mystery that is set in a fictitious bar in Cottage Grove. Her work can be found at: marlenechabotbooks.com (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)9 / 9

    Before the St. Croix River Valley transforms into a colorful wonderland, several dozen artists added color of their own in Afton this weekend.

    Celebrating its 38th year, the Afton Art in Park event showcased artists’ work in the city’s Town Square Park Saturday and Sunday.

    The outdoor arts and crafts fair included several fine artists as well as potters, jewelers, photographers and vendors selling vintage goods.  

    The event set a record number of vendors this year, said event organizer Deb Larson, who is a part of the Afton Area Business Association which sponsors Art in the Park.

    She added that the group extended the festival’s hours do to increased demand.  

    Art in the Park is a featured event of Take Me to the River, a two-week-long series of art festivals and events taking place in cities along the St. Croix River.

    More information about these events and Afton’s Art in the Park is available online at takemetotheriver.info.

