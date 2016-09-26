38th annual Afton Art in the Park in pictures
Before the St. Croix River Valley transforms into a colorful wonderland, several dozen artists added color of their own in Afton this weekend.
Celebrating its 38th year, the Afton Art in Park event showcased artists’ work in the city’s Town Square Park Saturday and Sunday.
The outdoor arts and crafts fair included several fine artists as well as potters, jewelers, photographers and vendors selling vintage goods.
The event set a record number of vendors this year, said event organizer Deb Larson, who is a part of the Afton Area Business Association which sponsors Art in the Park.
She added that the group extended the festival’s hours do to increased demand.
Art in the Park is a featured event of Take Me to the River, a two-week-long series of art festivals and events taking place in cities along the St. Croix River.
More information about these events and Afton’s Art in the Park is available online at takemetotheriver.info.