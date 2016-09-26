38th annual Afton Art in the Park in pictures

Lindsay Jones and Aaron McMenamy of Minneapolis stand in front of the their traveling vintage shop during Saturday's art showcasing in Afton. The pair travel around in a souped up school bus that they bought for $2,000 in Wisconsin. They plan to tour around the Twin Cities selling handmade and imported vintage goods. They can be found at: wanderlustlustvintagemarket.com. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad) 1 / 9

Wanderlust Vintage Caravan owner Lindsay Jones shows off imported furniture, handmade lamps and other vintage goods inside of the converted school bus. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad) 2 / 9

Denny VanDenBoom of Hudson, Wis. whittle a stick from a maple tree into a wooden flower during Afton's Art in the Park event on Saturday. After he finishes getting the flower's shape, he paints it and sells them individually or in bouquets. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad) 3 / 9

Minneapolis artist and educator Abbi Allan showcases her paintings during Afton's Art in the Park event in the city's Old Village. When asked what advice she has for young artists, she said: “Don't be afraid to make bad art,” adding the work she's most proud of involved one bad idea or another. Her work can be found at: abbiaallan.com (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad) 4 / 9

Ron and Karen Ruckdashel of Hastings know all about wine before they started their company Gems of the Vine, where the husband-wife duo repurpose jewelry that cling on to a glass using a magnet. They also take family memorabilia to turn into decorative glass pieces. “It's like your loved ones are with you, Karen Ruckdashel said. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad) 5 / 9

Kellie Hill of Green Bay, Wis. stands in front of her vintage shop “Spark Haus Vintage” during Saturday's event in Afton. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad) 6 / 9

Novelist Marie Zhuikov of Duluth discussed her latest novel 'Plover Landing' with event-goers in Afton. The novel the second part in a series of novels she's written that take play near Isle Royale near Grand Portage. Her literary style mixes environmental issues, romance and magic, she said. Her work can be found at marieZwrites.com (Bulletin Photo by Youssef Rddad) 8 / 9