Afton Art in the Park is Sept. 26-27

Before the St. Croix River Valley transforms into a colorful wonderland, the Afton Art in the Park event will be adding color to Afton's Old Village.

Celebrating its 38th year, the family-friendlyevent will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 25 at Town Square Park in Afton.

The outdoor arts and craft fair includes several artists showcasing their works in fine arts, pottery, jewelry, photography and more.

New exhibits this year include a “pet rest stop” and a few new food options, including brick oven pizza.

The event will also include:

- A children’s art pavilion that includes a spin-art wheel, as well as other fall-inspired crafts

- Live music from band Wisconsin-based folk and jazz band Patchouli, who will perform in the park’s band shell both days 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

- A wine and beer tent, with proceeds benefitting the Afton Museum

- Artists awards at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday

- A business fair

The event will also include a record number of vendors, said event organizer Deb Larson, who is a part of the Afton Area Business Association which sponsors At in the Park.

Larson added that the group extended the festival’s hours do to increased demand.

Art in the Park is a featured event of “Take Me to the River,” a two-week-long series of art festivals and events taking place in cities along the St. Croix River.

More informaiton about these events, and Afton’s Art in the Park is availavble online at: takemetotheriver.info