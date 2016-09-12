Ways to Wellness program celebrates 10-year anniversary

HealthEast is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Ways to Wellness program, which offers classes on nutrition and healthy cooking, exercise, fitness and more.

To celebrate a decade of holistic health initiatives, HealthEast will be holding a celebration event in Woodbury.

Visitors will have an opportunity to win prizes such as a free healthy cooking class and other ‘Ways to Wellness’ programs and classes. Those who attend can also save 10 percent off all Ways to Wellness services, including yoga and meditation classes, as well as health and wellness coaching.

The night will also feature a scavenger hunt, a cookie decorating contest and refreshments.

The event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Woodwinds Health Campus, which is located at 825 Woodwinds Drive.

The event is free and open to the public.

-Youssef Rddad