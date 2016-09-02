Showing our best side: Woodbury Days
On a ballfield behind the carnival Sunday was a crowd of parents watching kids walking lines of chairs—an enthusiastic game of musical chairs.
When Young MC's "Bust a Move" suddenly stopped blaring, 1,001 kids scurried for a chair. Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" blared and the walking began again. Organizers for various local parent-teacher associations (PTAs) reminded students to follow the rules, keep walking, and play fair. Upon their exit from the game, participants each received an envelope containing a prize.
And the money raised with the joint fundraiser will go to PTA activities across Woodbury and Oakdale. Districts 622 and 833 were involved, as well as charter schools.
The ginormous game of musical chairs was just one example of locals fraternizing at Ojibway Park last weekend. The three-day, all-volunteer-run festival is the pride of Woodbury—a 30,000-attendee event that includes the a fireworks display to rival the Fourth of July, the 3M Rod & Custom Club car show, bingo and many other games, a huge business fair, a 101-unit parade, and more.
Woodbury Public Safety earned the Judges Choice award in the parade, while East Ridge High School's fall dance team earned the Spirit of Woodbury award, Gymboree Play & Music best business representation, Resurrection Lutheran Church most entertaining, the Cottage Grove royalty most creative royalty, and The Loft Stage most outrageous.
At the Taste of Woodbury, O'Malley's Irish Pub's Philly cheese steak sandwich won best entree, Holy Cross Lutheran Church men's group's cheese curds best fair food, Hickory Hog best Taste of Woodbury booth, and Culver's concrete mixer and Nadia's Cupcakes tied for best dessert.
Woodbury Days attendees also enjoyed the beer tent, martial arts demonstrations, a cooking show, kids activities, and other notable events.
Woodbury Days Button of Savings coupons are good through Sept. 15.