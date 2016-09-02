Showing our best side: Woodbury Days

Logan Cook, 9, of Woodbury plays Cork Gun Fun at the Woodbury Days carnival. His marksmanship earned him a blue puppy stuffed animal. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

A team of Gymboree Play & Music teachers let kids like Inver Grove Heights' Hayley Chatleain, 5, and Logan Chatleain, 9, enjoy parachute fun at Woodbury Days on Sunday. (Bulletin photo by Mathias Baden)

As the sun set last Friday, the lights from the Woodbury Days carnival illuminated the night as hundreds of carnival-goers play games and go on rides. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

Magnus Cloutier, 3, of Cottage Grove makes a bracelet at the Primrose School of Woodbury business fair booth during Woodbury Days, which was last weekend in Ojibway Park. (Bulletin photo by Mathias Baden)

A character or two get in line at the Woodbury Days info booth. (Bulletin photo by Mathias Baden)

Thousands of potential customers stream through Woodbury Days business fair Sunday. It was a welcome busy day, after a rainy Saturday. (Bulletin photo by Mathias Baden)

Tayvion Nixon, 10, and Evan Jones, 9, jostle for position as "Bust a Move" stops playing. (Bulletin photo by Mathias Baden)

Halyn Chafee, 7-1/2, of Oakdale puts a ring around the flamingo's neck at the Woodbury Animal Hospital booth at Woodbury Days. (Bulletin photo by Mathias Baden)

Edward Ai, left, 5, Cindy Ai, 3, Kourtney Boomer, 5, and Michael Norris, 6, take turns with the sticks in the Woodbury Area Hockey Club booth at Woodbury Days business fair Sunday. (Bulletin photo by Mathias Baden)

Woodbury mother Jayashree Karthik rides the merry-go-round with her 3-year-old daughter Vedha last Friday evening. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

Benjamin Aasness, 3, and friend Hunter Renstrem,10, wrestle on the gymnastics tumbling mats at Woodbury Days last Friday night. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)

At the LearningRx booth in the business fair, Brandon Saldana, 11, of Woodbury wins another water bottle with glee. Hayden Sund, 11, of Cottage Grove cheers him on. (Bulletin photo by Mathias Baden)

On a ballfield behind the carnival Sunday was a crowd of parents watching kids walking lines of chairs—an enthusiastic game of musical chairs.

When Young MC's "Bust a Move" suddenly stopped blaring, 1,001 kids scurried for a chair. Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" blared and the walking began again. Organizers for various local parent-teacher associations (PTAs) reminded students to follow the rules, keep walking, and play fair. Upon their exit from the game, participants each received an envelope containing a prize.

And the money raised with the joint fundraiser will go to PTA activities across Woodbury and Oakdale. Districts 622 and 833 were involved, as well as charter schools.

The ginormous game of musical chairs was just one example of locals fraternizing at Ojibway Park last weekend. The three-day, all-volunteer-run festival is the pride of Woodbury—a 30,000-attendee event that includes the a fireworks display to rival the Fourth of July, the 3M Rod & Custom Club car show, bingo and many other games, a huge business fair, a 101-unit parade, and more.

Woodbury Public Safety earned the Judges Choice award in the parade, while East Ridge High School's fall dance team earned the Spirit of Woodbury award, Gymboree Play & Music best business representation, Resurrection Lutheran Church most entertaining, the Cottage Grove royalty most creative royalty, and The Loft Stage most outrageous.

At the Taste of Woodbury, O'Malley's Irish Pub's Philly cheese steak sandwich won best entree, Holy Cross Lutheran Church men's group's cheese curds best fair food, Hickory Hog best Taste of Woodbury booth, and Culver's concrete mixer and Nadia's Cupcakes tied for best dessert.

Woodbury Days attendees also enjoyed the beer tent, martial arts demonstrations, a cooking show, kids activities, and other notable events.

Woodbury Days Button of Savings coupons are good through Sept. 15.