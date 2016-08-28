Valued council members bid adieu to Woodbury Days

Aundrea Paskett, the treasurer, and Tim Schenk, council vice president, have decided to take a rest from their passion. Paskett, a 27-year Woodbury resident, will resign after her fifth festival. Schenk, a 22-year Woodbury resident, leaves after his 15th.

"Let somebody else have some fun," Schenk said, expressing confidence that their unknown successors will aptly fill their roles.

The council is a well-oiled machine that meshes institutional memory with a willingness to seek to better the annual event via brainstorming. They are hard workers who share their knowledge of Woodbury Days with each other in order to be sure the festival goes off without a hitch. Paskett does the bookkeeping, while Schenk is an all-around volunteer who's played pretty much every role from set-up and take-down to electrical to assisting the Woodbury Ambassadors Royal Family in fundraising.

Woodbury Days Council members put in long hours—8 a.m. to midnight some days—during the festival, but they also work year round to plan three days of fun.

"There's always something to do," Paskett said.

From bands to fireworks, rides to the business fair, demonstrations to Taste of Woodbury, the Aug. 26-28 event offers a lot to its 30,000-some attendees each year.

It's a festival that people look forward to each year, Schenk said. "They'd almost rather come to Woodbury Days than the State Fair. We have rides, food, a petting zoo, entertainment."

More than 250 volunteers put on the festival.

"It's 100 percent volunteer run," Paskett said. "The community comes together."

Woodbury Days' 38th year will be the last Paskett and Schenk worked as council members, they said. Rather than running around helping out everyone else, Paskett said she hopes to slow down and enjoy Woodbury Days for just a minute; did you know they offer free massages for sponsors in the VIP tent? she said. "I didn't get a chance to do that yet. That's my goal this year."

Next year, maybe Schenk can take up his kids' offer to sit down for a couple hours of bingo at Woodbury Days.

It's been a lot of fun being on the Woodbury Days Council, where creative people join in putting on a quality event in a beloved park, Schenk said. "We're always looking for good people."

For more information about volunteering, go to woodburydays.com.