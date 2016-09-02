Search
    Many miles to go: Woodbury woman among those walking Susan B. Komen 3-Day event

    By William Loeffler Today at 9:01 a.m.

    Nancy Wagner of Woodbury (right) walked 60 miles last weekend as part of the Susan B. Komen 3-Day. More than 500 walkers raised $1.4 million for cancer research. Wagner, who is a 12-year breast cancer survivor, has walked the Twin Cities 3-Day three previous times and has also walked in Seattle and Boston. She has also volunteered for the event. The walk began last Friday in Edina and concluded Sunday at Harriet Island in Minneapolis. Wagner and teammate Kathy Cooper (left) camped overnight last Friday in a pink tent in Harvest Park in Maplewood.

    (Submitted photo)

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
