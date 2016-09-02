Nancy Wagner of Woodbury (right) walked 60 miles last weekend as part of the Susan B. Komen 3-Day. More than 500 walkers raised $1.4 million for cancer research. Wagner, who is a 12-year breast cancer survivor, has walked the Twin Cities 3-Day three previous times and has also walked in Seattle and Boston. She has also volunteered for the event. The walk began last Friday in Edina and concluded Sunday at Harriet Island in Minneapolis. Wagner and teammate Kathy Cooper (left) camped overnight last Friday in a pink tent in Harvest Park in Maplewood.