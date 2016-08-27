Area 4-H members win at Washington County Fair

Along with the always popular demolition derby, 4-H competitions are the highlight of the Washington County Fair.

More than 50 of all county 4-H competitors won a trip to the 2016 Minnesota State Fair to show their livestock and over 60 won general project state fair trips, Aug. 25-Sept. 5.

Washington County 4-H clubs will be holding an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the county fairgrounds in Lake Elmo. The event is open to area youth interested in joining 4-H. It will include information about the program as well as demonstrations and hands-on activities. For details about 4-H in Washington County, visit www3.extension.umn.edu/county/Washington, call Washington County 4-H at 651-430-6800 or email mnextwashington@umn.edu.

Winners

The local winners are:

Aerospace — Junior Grand Champion, Max Liegl, Woodbury

Bicycle — Sr. Grand Champion, Josephine Ramirez, Afton

Consumer education — Sr. Grand Champion, Manashree Padiyath, Woodbury

Creative arts/crafts — Sr. Grand Champion, Libby McAtee, Woodbury

Creative arts/fine arts — Jr. Grand Champion, Ava Erickson, Lake Elmo

Crops science-corn — Jr. Grand Champion, Gabby Knowlan, Lake Elmo

Demonstration — Jr. Reserve Champion, Max Liegl, Woodbury

Electric — Jr. Grand Champion, Jackson Eide, Woodbury; Jr. Reserve Champion, Finn Tenpas, Lake Elmo

Dog education — Jr. Grand Champion, Alexis Casner, Woodbury

Engineering design — Sr. Grand Champion, Laura Irvine, Woodbury

Entomology — Sr. Grand Champion, William Bjerke, Woodbury

Exploring animals — Jr. Reserve Champion, Alexis Casner, Woodbury

Food and nutrition — Sr. Grand Champion, Manashree Padiyath, Woodbury; Jr. Reserve Champion, Liani Dalbec, Woodbury

Food preservation — Sr. Reserve Champion, Megan Nelson, Woodbury; Jr. Reserve Champion, Ava Erickson, Lake Elmo

Food review — Sr. Reserve Champion, Lucas Bertram, Woodbury

Global connections — Sr. Reserve Champion, Libby McAtee, Woodbury

Horse related — Sr. Grand Champion, Grace Killeen, Woodbury; Sr. Reserve Champion, Macy McAtee, Woodbury

Indoor gardening — Sr. Grand Champion, Tracey Nelson, Woodbury

Needle arts — Jr. Grand Champion, ava Erickson, Lake Elmo

Pet education — Jr. Reserve Champion, Carolyn Wohlers, Woodbury

Performing arts — Jr. Grand Champion, Gabby Knowlan, Lake Elmo

Plant and soil science — Sr. Grand Champion, Manashree Padiyath, Woodbury

Potato — Jr. Reserve Champion, Liani Dalbec, Woodbury

Quilting — Sr. Reserve Champion, Annika Bjerke, Woodbury

Safety — Sr. Reserve Champion, Julia Snyder, Afton

Robotics — Sr. Grand Champion, Laura Irvine, Woodbury

Self-determined — Jr. Grand Champion, Paige Sahr, Woodbury

Veterinary science — Sr. Reserve Champion, Grace Killeen, Woodbury; Jr. Grand Champion, Liani Dalbec, Woodbury

Wildlife and biolog — Sr. Reserve Champion, Julia Snyder, Afton

Dog obedience-graduate beginner — Grand Champion, Izabel Kane, Woodbury

Dog showmanship-senior — Grand Champion, Lexi Simonson, Woodbury

Dog Rally-novice — Grand Champion, Izabel Kane, Woodbury

Dairy goat showmanship — Beg. Grand Champion, Lily Ward, Woodbury

Horse performance — Sr. Grand Champion, Grace Killeen, Woodbury

Horse games — Beg. Reserve Champion, Ava Erickson, Lake Elmo

Llama showmanship — Sr. Grand Champion, Samantha Mehta, Woodbury; Beg. Reserve Champion, Carolyn Wohlers, Woodbury

Llama obstacle course and public relations — Jr. Reserve Champion, Carolyn Wohlers, Woodbury

Dairy Showmanship — Beg. Grand Champion, Gabby Knowland, Lake Elmo

Poultry — Market Chicken Grand Champion, Brandon Pott, Lake Elmo; Egg Production (White Eggs) Res. Champion, Caitlin Pott, Lake Elmo

Poultry showmanship — Beg. Grand Champion, McKenzie Springborn, Lake Elmo

Rabbit showmanship — Inter. Grand Champion, Morgan Johnson, Lake Elmo; Beg. Grand Champion, McKenzie Springborn, Lake Elmo

Swine— Market Swine Grand Champion, Julia Bowman, Woodbury

Swine showmanship — Inter. Res. Champion, Julia Bowman, Woodbury; Beg. Res. Champion, Ruby Tenpas, Lake Elmo