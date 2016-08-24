What to do at Woodbury Days

Schedule of events for Woodbury Days:

4-10 p.m. — Taste of Woodbury, sponsored by East Metro Financial Team of Thrivent Financial

4-10 p.m. — Beer tent supporting the Woodbury Rotary Club

4-10 p.m. — Carnival rides and games (unlimited ride pass valid from 5-10 p.m.)

5-7 p.m. — Noah's Ark Stuff—N-Fluff animal workshop, Primrose School of Woodbury kids gazebo, sponsored by The Urgency Room (button required)

5-7 p.m. — Robotics team demonstrations, hockey rink

5-8 p.m. — Rainbow Corral Critters petting zoo, sponsored by Yackel Dance Studio

5 p.m.-dusk — Bingo tent, sponsored by East Metro Financial Team of Thrivent Financial

5:30-6:30 p.m. — Excel Lifeforce Martial Arts demonstrations, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell)

7-10:30 p.m. — GB Leighton, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell)

Saturday, Aug. 27

9:30 a.m. sharp — Kowalski's Market children's coin hunt, ages 2-5, playground (button required)

10 a.m. sharp — Kowalski's Market children's coin hunt, ages 6-12

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — 3M Rod & Custom Car Club car show

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Rainbow Corral Critters petting zoo, sponsored by Yackel Dance Studio

10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Sand volleyball tournament (pre-register)

10 a.m.-8 p.m. — Business fair

10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Taste of Woodbury, sponsored by East Metro Financial Team of Thrivent Financial

10 a.m.-10 p.m. — Carnival rides and games (unlimited ride pass valid from noon-5 p.m.)

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Wooblebots kids project, Primrose School of Woodbury kids gazebo, sponsored by Central Pediatrics (button required)

11 a.m.-noon — Music by Conner Allen, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell)

11 a.m.-dusk — Bingo tent, sponsored by East Metro Financial Team of Thrivent Financial

Noon-1:30 p.m. — Cooking show with Chef Angelo Montes and Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell), sponsored by Sole Mio Ristorante

Noon-6 p.m. — Dunk tank supporting the Veterans Memorial, organized by Thrivent Community-East Metro and Woodbury Lions Veterans Memorial Council

Noon-7 p.m. — Robotics team demonstrations, hockey rink

Noon-10 p.m. — Beer tent supporting the Woodbury Rotary Club

1-3 p.m. — Catapult Concoctions workshop, Primrose School of Woodbury kids gazebo, sponsored by Spire Credit Union (button required)

2:30-3 p.m. — ACME Magic Factory with Brian Richards, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell), sponsored by Paramount Auto Services

3:30-4 p.m. — ACME Magic Factory

3:30-3:45 p.m. — Woodbury Days Challenge registration, Primrose School of Woodbury kids gazebo, sponsored by Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More (button required)

3:45-5:30 p.m. — Woodbury Days Challenge, sponsored by Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More (button required)

4-6 p.m. — Clay Lego Dude art activity with Kidcreate Studio, Primrose School of Woodbury kids gazebo, sponsored by Central Pediatrics (button required)

4:45-5:45 p.m. — Excel Lifeforce Martial Arts demonstrations, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell)

6-6:45 p.m. — Woodbury Public Safety demonstration, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell)

7-10:30 p.m. — The Dweebs, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell), sponsored by O'Halloran & Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service

9:30 p.m. — Fireworks, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell), sponsored by SuperAmerica and City and County Credit Union

Sunday, Aug. 28

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Worship in the Park, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell, sponsored by New Life Church of Woodbury

11 a.m. — Grande Parade, starts at the park, sponsored by Ispiri Design Build Remodel

11 a.m.-5 p.m. — Business fair

11 a.m.-5 p.m. — Carnival rides and games (unlimited ride pass valid from noon-5 p.m.)

11 a.m.-5 p.m. — Rainbow Corral Critters petting zoo, sponsored by Yackel Dance Studio

11 a.m.-5 p.m. — Taste of Woodbury, sponsored by East Metro Financial Team of Thrivent Financial

Noon-2 p.m. — Badazzled-Up Backpack, Primrose School of Woodbury kids gazebo, sponsored by Xcel Energy (button required)

Noon-5 p.m. — Bingo tent, sponsored by East Metro Financial Team of Thrivent Financial

Noon-5 p.m. — Beer tent supporting the Woodbury Rotary Club

Noon-5 p.m. — Robotics team demonstrations, hockey rink

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Musical Chair Mania! (Ball Field No. 2, near inflatable rides)

1:30-2 p.m. — Gymbo Sticker Hunt, ages 0-2, playground, sponsored by Gymboree Play and Music

2:15-2:45 p.m. — Gymbo Sticker Hunt, ages 2-5

2:45-3 p.m. — Gymboree Play Time, all ages, playground, sponsored by Gymboree Play and Music

2-3 p.m. — Raptor show, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell), sponsored by Jerry's Foods of Woodbury

2:30-4:30 p.m. — Silly Clay Birdies art activity with KidCreate Studio, Primrose School of Woodbury kids gazebo (button required), sponsored by KidCreate Studio

3:30-4 p.m. — ACME Magic Factory with Brian Richards, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell), sponsored by Paramount Auto Services

4:30-4:45 p.m. — Grande Parade winners announced, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell)

4:45-5 p.m. — Button of Savings prize winners drawing, Summit Orthopedics stage (bandshell)

Monday, Aug. 29

7 p.m. — Little Miss/Miss Woodbury coronation, Crossroads Church Woodbury