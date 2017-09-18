The film was written, directed and produced in 2014 by Woodbury High School graduate Joe Carlini, who now lives in Los Angeles. Carlini, who has won two Emmy Awards and has been nominated six times, will be in Woodbury for the screening. Cast and crew members also will attend.

The film is described as a coming-of-age film about high school bullying, depression, teen drinking, drugs and teen suicide prevention. Much of it was shot in Woodbury. The screening comes during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Tickets are $5; the screening is free for students. The film is unrated (mostly likely a PG-13 rating) and is 1 hour 35 minutes.