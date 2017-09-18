Search
    Encore screening for ‘My Senior Year’ film set for Sept. 25

    By Scott Wente Today at 9:57 p.m.
    Joe Carlini works on the set of his film "My Senior Year," part of which was shot at Woodbury High School. The film will be screened Monday, Sept. 25, at Woodbury 10 Theatre. Submitted photo

    An encore screening of the independent, Woodbury-made film “My Senior Year” is planned for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Woodbury 10 Theatre.

    The film was written, directed and produced in 2014 by Woodbury High School graduate Joe Carlini, who now lives in Los Angeles. Carlini, who has won two Emmy Awards and has been nominated six times, will be in Woodbury for the screening. Cast and crew members also will attend.

    The film is described as a coming-of-age film about high school bullying, depression, teen drinking, drugs and teen suicide prevention. Much of it was shot in Woodbury. The screening comes during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

    Tickets are $5; the screening is free for students. The film is unrated (mostly likely a PG-13 rating) and is 1 hour 35 minutes.

