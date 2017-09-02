Members' spotlight exhibition at The Phipps

"This year's Members' Spotlight fills The Galleries with creativity — it is a diverse and fun show with artwork of exceptional quality, a must-see on your summer list," said Phipps visual arts director Anastasia Shartin.

Together, members of The Phipps are a creative network joined by the belief in the center's mission to "celebrate the creative spirit." All members were encouraged to share their unique creative talents in the Members' Spotlight and connect with other members who have similar creative inclinations.

The Galleries are free and open to the public. Galleries hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters. The Phipps will be closed Sept. 2-4 in observance of Labor Day.

For further information, contact Shartin at 715-386-2305 ext. 103.