Charlie Herian waves to firefighters leading the Woodbury Days parade Sunday. The 1 1/2-year-old is held by grandfather Brian Herian of Woodbury.

Raymond Sabin, 4, (left) receives a frisbee as a prize during the Woodbury Days Parade on Sunday.

Woodbury fire trucks leading the parade make their turn onto Queens Drive Sunday morning.

Maggie Wood kicks her way through a board held by Megan Wold as they walked in Excel Lifeforce's unit in the Woodbury Days parade. Wood is a student at the martial arts training center.

Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens greets the crowd on Queens Drive as she rides in the Woodbury Days Parade.