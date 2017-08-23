Woodbury Days medallion found

Such is the anxiety of an experienced medallion hunter.

A few hours later, however, that anxiety gave way to relief.

For the second year in a row, Koskie was ready to claim his prize after he discovered the medallion Tuesday evening at Prairie Ridge Park on Manning Avenue. It was hidden under a downed stump and bark in a wooded area along the walking trail at the park.

It was Koskie’s fourth time winning the Woodbury medallion contest or being part of a winning team.

“This is the first time I’ve actually picked it up,” he said.

Koskie wins $500. He’ll split the spoils with his medallion-hunting friend Steven Sanftner; they looked together on Monday and Tuesday.

Koskie and Sanftner poked around in numerous parks before Koskie went to Prairie Ridge, located south of Hudson Road on the far eastern side of the city.

The fifth clue was helpful. It included the word “orange,” which Koskie thought might be a reference to Manning Avenue construction. It also mentioned “port” and “hobby or sports,” references to Hooper’s Yachts, a sailboat business across Manning Avenue from the park.

Koskie kept up the pursuit Tuesday evening, eventually arriving at the little-used Prairie Ridge Park. He spent 10 minutes looking before he discovered the prize near a birdhouse. He was on the lookout for birdhouses after seeing the words “nestled” and “perch” in the fourth clue.

It’s been a busy summer for Koskie, a Hastings native who lives in Minneapolis while studying at the University of Minnesota. He and Sanftner won the Cottage Grove Strawberry Fest medallion in June, and since then has won several other community festival medallion hunts in the region.

The Woodbury Days Medallion Hunt is co-sponsored by the Woodbury Bulletin and Anchor Bank of Woodbury.

Here were the five medallion clues:

Clue 1

Woodbury Days is the ‘talk of the town’ for sure

It’s a great celebration of our city, we do concur

So why not get a headstart on the games and fun

And start looking for the medallion with this clue No. 1

Clue 2

It’s Day 2 of the contest and Woodbury Days is drawing near

With hiding spots aplenty, where, oh where, should one steer

As you plan your search, an important rule is this

Stray from city property and the prize you will miss

Clue 3

The weekend is here, it’s time to cheer

Your prize is near trees, not in the clear

Head for the parks, and that’s no lark

There’s much to search, so look for old bark

Clue 4

It’s the week of the fest, step up your pursuit

Head east of the interstate to find the loot

With each day more people join the search

Maybe you’ll find the prize nestled beneath a perch

Clue 5

Ojibway’s a hive of activity this week

But it’s not your place to seek

Amid orange you ought look port

Near signs of hobby or sport