The Physics Force: No tricks at Woodbury Community Expo

An air thrower, for example: "I have one in my house," said the Como Park Senior High School physics and chemistry teacher and robotics coach. "Most people don't crush a 55-gallon drum."

But The Physics Force — trained individuals with expertise in physics — can perform the Barrel Crush safely and in an entertaining way for a crowd.

Through the U of M's K-12 outreach program, a group of high school teachers and physics and astronomy professors will come to the Woodbury Community Expo April 1 to demonstrate waves and sound, air pressure, the Bernoulli effect, projectile motion, collisions, and mass and inertia. Some of the trademark demonstrations — the specific demos for the Expo have not yet been decided — include the Human Rocket, Bed of Nails, Monkey and Hunter (with a live "monkey"), Toilet Paper Tree, Ping Pong Cannon, Make Your Own Hovercraft, and Hoot Tubes, among many others.

"There's no tricks," Norberg said, "physics is not magic. Physics always works."

Bigger demonstrations will be saved for the Northrup Auditorium, where each January The Physics Force performs 11 free shows in four days for students and the public. So the troupe won't be dropping any humans from 20 feet and hitting them with a cannon — known as The Big Drop — at the expo, Norberg said.

But at the expo, the show is likely to start with a hovercraft and amaze from there.

The Barrel Crush is a favorite of young audiences, Norberg said. It makes a lot of noise.

The Tablecloth Pull and the Floating Beach Ball will get a reaction from attendees, as well, Norberg predicted.

"We adjust for our audience," Norberg said.

The motivator for the performers — Norberg, along with Jon Anderson of Centennial High School, Cindy Cattell of the U of M, Jay Dornfeld of Armstrong High School, Rafael Fernandes of the U of M, Shaul Hanany of the U of M, Claire Hypolite of Edison High School, Erik Linn-Molin of Wellstone International High School, Jack Netland of Maple Grove Senior High, Frederick Orsted of Maple Grove Senior High, Marco Peloso of the U of M, Aaron Pinski of the Kennedy High School, Art Ruder of the U of M, Angela Maritza Roberto Torres of Hopkins High School and North Junior High, Shane Wood of Irondale High School, and Hank Ryan, retired from Mounds View High School — is to engage young people in science.

And that's a great fit for the STEAM-themed Woodbury Community Expo this year.

"People think science is only for nerds or only if you're very good at math," Norberg said. "But we use science in so many different ways."

Science, to her, is more a way of thinking — why something happens, what are the contributing factors, and how can we change it. Norberg thinks of science as cause and effect.

"A lot of times people will stay after the show and ask us how 'this one' works," Norberg said, noting that The Physics Force always answers questions with safety in mind.

Many of the demos can be tried at home with adult supervision, she said.

Not only is The Physics Force looking to inspire students but also adults. The group is looking for more professionals — teachers who are entertaining, enthusiastic and hopeful to promote interest in science at a young age — to join the group and perform. Anyone interested should talk to a member of The Physics Force.

For questions about the shows, or to bring The Physics Force to your institution to perform, contact Angie Stehr at 612-301-8303 or stehr002@umn.edu.

For more information, go to physics.umn.edu/outreach/pforce, facebook.com/PhysicsForce or @UMNPhysicsForce on Twitter.