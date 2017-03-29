Woodbury Community Expo steps up a notch on food

There is one more new vendor in the works that expo attendees may be treated to.

The menu is:

• cupcakes and cookies (Gigi's Cupcakes)

• various smoothies and "protein parfait cups" (Tailor Made Smoothie Bar)

• specialty blend coffee and whole bean bags (Willow Coffee)

• ice cream (Culver's)

• chicken basil pesto pasta and The Piada Meatball (Piada Italian Street Food)

• doughnuts and gluten-free muffins (Dorothy Ann Bakery)

• pizza (Ronnally's Pizza)

• various sub sandwiches (Jersey Mike's)

• gyro sandwiches and homemade chips (Ze's Diner)

Roseth said that while the new additions are exciting, such as Piada's offering a "delicious addition" — 100 percent grass-fed meatballs — the new items returning vendors are bringing really step things up a notch.

Dorothy Ann Bakery is focusing on doughnuts this year but also offering gluten-free items.

"Nobody's really provided gluten-free items before," Roseth said.

Tailor Made Smoothie Bar has focused only on smoothies at the expo before, but this year is bringing in a brand new parfait blend.

The vendors will be offering only for-sale items. Vendors stopped providing samples at last year's expo.

"It made everything fair across the board," Roseth said. "It's not something everyone was interested in doing."

Attendees will have to pay for their own vittles, but admission is free. Vendors will be lined up at the expo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 at East Ridge High School.