Art show reception
Squire House Gardens in Afton is holding an art exhibit featuring six local Minnesota artists at its annual spring show, "Life Here." The show runs from March 11-26 and will include the work of Derk Hansen and Richard Meacock, both of Afton; Kristin Grevich of Medina; Ruth Johnson and Jeanne Long of Minneapolis; and Mary Jo Van Dell of Stillwater. Shown is "Landing Blue bird," a watercolor painting by Long.
The public is invited to meet artists from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11; refreshments will be available.
Squire House Gardens is located at 3390 St. Croix Trail S. For details, visit squirehousegardens.com or call 651-436-8080.