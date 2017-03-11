Search
    Art show reception

    By Woodbury Bulletin Staff Today at 8:17 a.m.

    Squire House Gardens in Afton is holding an art exhibit featuring six local Minnesota artists at its annual spring show, "Life Here." The show runs from March 11-26 and will include the work of Derk Hansen and Richard Meacock, both of Afton; Kristin Grevich of Medina; Ruth Johnson and Jeanne Long of Minneapolis; and Mary Jo Van Dell of Stillwater. Shown is "Landing Blue bird," a watercolor painting by Long.

    The public is invited to meet artists from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11; refreshments will be available.

    Squire House Gardens is located at 3390 St. Croix Trail S. For details, visit squirehousegardens.com or call 651-436-8080.

