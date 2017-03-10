Woodbury Royal Family luau
The Woodbury Ambassadors Royal Family is holding its annual fundraising luau-themed event from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Peace of Mind Early Education Center, 9025 Tamarack Road in Woodbury.
Activities will include entertainment from Woodbury royalty, a limbo contest, dancing, a silent auction and a bake sale.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids and royalty. The price includes a pulled pork sandwich, chips and a beverage. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.