Art group welcomes newcomers

Newcomers are welcome to bring a piece of art to show and discuss. For details, visit ArtistsofWoodburyMN.org.

Seven members of the group have work on exhibit at the R.H. Stafford Library in Woodbury through March. The exhibit includes photography, oils, watercolors, acrylics, stone, sculpture and fiber art plus some pieces in honor of Woodbury's 50th birthday, which is being celebrated throughout the year.