Ballet for young kids
The Woodbury Park and Recreation Department is offering ballet classes for kids ages 18 months to 6 years, Mondays, March 6 through April 17 (no class April 10), in Valley Creek Room A at Central Park.
Kids ages 3-6 will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for "Wish Upon a Ballet: Peter Pan." The fees are $69 for residents and $77 for nonresidents; Activity No. 550751-02. Ballet shoes are required and can be purchased on the first day of class for an extra fee.
Children, 18 months to 4 years and accompanied by an adult, will meet from 12:30-1 p.m. for "Dance With Me: Peter Pan." Participants will dance and sing using musical instruments, scarves and parachutes. Fees are $46 for residents and $52 for nonresidents; Activity No. 550759-02.
For details and to register, visit call 651-714-3583.