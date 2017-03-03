Ballet for young kids

Kids ages 3-6 will meet from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for "Wish Upon a Ballet: Peter Pan." The fees are $69 for residents and $77 for nonresidents; Activity No. 550751-02. Ballet shoes are required and can be purchased on the first day of class for an extra fee.

Children, 18 months to 4 years and accompanied by an adult, will meet from 12:30-1 p.m. for "Dance With Me: Peter Pan." Participants will dance and sing using musical instruments, scarves and parachutes. Fees are $46 for residents and $52 for nonresidents; Activity No. 550759-02.

For details and to register, visit call 651-714-3583.