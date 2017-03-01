Free showing of movie 'His Neighbor Phil'

St. Therese of Woodbury shows the movie at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6.

"His Neighbor Phil" -- starring Stephanie Zimbalist ("Remington Steele"), Daniel Roebuck ("The Fugitive," "Glee"), Ellen Dolan ("As the World Turns"), Sally Kellerman ("M*A*S*H") and Ashlee Hewitt ("Elle: A Modern Cinderella Story") -- is the story of Harvey, a man whose wife, Mary, has early onset Alzheimers disease. The film shows the effects of the disease not only on Mary but also the entire family and their community and it shows the tireless work of caregivers.

St. Therese is located at 7555 Bailey Road. For more information, or to RSVP, call Kay Grobel at 651-209-9110.