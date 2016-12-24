Big Fun at Central Park performance

Walbridge, who goes by Mr. Big Fun, put on a wacky and creative show that drew constant laughs from the crowd of about 30 people.

He also pulled audience members to the stage to assist him with magic tricks and his attempt to lasso a moose.

At times, Walbridge was clumsy — dropping props and struggling to put on his vest that got wrapped around a microphone stand.

Brothers Crosby and Coopers Ruport, both 4, of Cottage Grove were red in the face as the pointed and laughed at Walbridge's struggles.

"He's funny," one of the twins said.