    Big Fun at Central Park performance

    By Youssef Rddad on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:00 a.m.
    Comedian Dave Walbridge attempts to flip his hat onto his head (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)1 / 5
    The Big Fun Show featured juggling, magic tricks and other comedy bits that drew constant laughter from an audience of Central Park-goers in Woodbury last Monday. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)2 / 5
    Brothers Crosby and Coopers Ruport, 4, of Cottage Grove couldn't contain their laughter Dec. 19, 2016 during the Big Fun Show at Central Park in Woodbury. "He's funny," one of the twins said. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)3 / 5
    Mr. Big Fun himself, Dave Walbridge, performs one of the most dangerous acts of balancing a stack of plastic cups on one finger. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)4 / 5
    5 / 5

    A comedy show brought a riot of laughs to a Woodbury park last Monday.

    The Big Fun show, a one-man performance by Twin Cities entertainer David Walbridge, featured juggling acts and magic tricks. The performance was held Dec. 19 at Central Park.

    Walbridge, who goes by Mr. Big Fun, put on a wacky and creative show that drew constant laughs from the crowd of about 30 people.

    He also pulled audience members to the stage to assist him with magic tricks and his attempt to lasso a moose.

    At times, Walbridge was clumsy — dropping props and struggling to put on his vest that got wrapped around a microphone stand.

    Brothers Crosby and Coopers Ruport, both 4, of Cottage Grove were red in the face as the pointed and laughed at Walbridge's struggles.

    "He's funny," one of the twins said.

