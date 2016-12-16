Star Wars fans got a first look at Rogue One in Woodbury

Fans and moviegoers who attended the 7 p.m. showing Thursday at the Woodbury 10 Theatre said they look forward to the eighth stand-alone movies that take place between other films in the series.

Tanya Kanaack said she's a huge fan and liked how Disney is beginning to create films, like Rogue One, that take place in between the prequels and the original trilogy.

Chronologically, Rogue One takes place before the original 1977 film and centers around the beginning of a rebellion and its fight against the evil Galactic Empire who has begun construction on the planet-destroying space station called the Death Star.

"I think it's great. I got really excited when I saw the previews for this one," Kanaack said. "It brought me back to my childhood when Darth Vader first comes onto the screen."

She added that she hopes the new line of movies, as well as cartoon series, give more depth and details to a galaxy far far away.

Her friend, Ebony Wingo, of Woodbury, hasn't seen a Star Wars film from beginning to end but became interested after catching parts of the movies on TV.

Joined with a few work friends, Wingo and Kanaack also bought light-up lightsabers before the show.

Since viewers have already seen all seven movies, Jack Spaight of Hudson, Wis. said he's interested in how filmmakers make the story more compelling.

Rogue One took in roughly $29 million in more than 4,000 U.S. theaters the first day, according to Friday estimates from Disney.

In Woodbury, the 300-seat theater still has about 60 tickets available at show time.