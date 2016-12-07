"He's always shared his story," said Nelson, a loan officer at Bank Mutual and Woodbury resident for 26 years. "He's always talked about it. There's some that they've been through so much trauma they don't want to talk about it, but I think those shipmates' reunions made it easier to talk about, so it's not so difficult."

"There's a lot of honor in serving, and there's a lot of pride in serving. It's nice to hear them talk about it."

Paradis participated in the Battle of Okinawa, the Battle of Midway, and four other engagements during World War II. He served on numerous vessels and, while stationed on the USS Wadsworth, he received a Presidential Unit Citation for valor, a highlight of his six years in the Navy.

Until Paradis casually mentioned it while watching the movie "Pearl Harbor," Nelson had no idea her father served on a destroyer involved in the Doolittle Raid.

"He didn't think it was that big a deal," Nelson said with a laugh. But she added: "It was to say, 'Guess what? You didn't destroy us, you didn't destroy our heart.'"

To Nelson, Paradis was a good dad, always there, supportive and willing to help.

He courted Lucille throughout the war and married her Nov. 4, 1946, days after his special discharge. Their 70th anniversary was recently celebrated with family in Mankato.

While Nelson's mother didn't drive, she had a job as an Avon lady, Nelson said, Paradis drove her throughout her territory. Nelson and her father would wait outside in the car. He'd read to her and help her memorize lines for her upcoming plays.

The Paradis family spent time at the lake, fishing via a boat with a 10-horsepower motor, and built soapbox derby cars in their basement, filling the house with the smell of fiberglass and paint.

Paradis, one of seven siblings, went to a one-room schoolhouse, had a TV with only four channels, and wanted to get as far from the farm as possible. He never liked the smell of the farm, or the farmwork, although he returned to help his brothers bale hay.

"You're talking a kid from the farm who finds himself in the middle of it," Nelson said of Pearl Harbor. "If you talk and share what you've been through, it helps you get through it."

It was apparent that Paradis cherished his military buddies, many of whom died in action. Chain of command was important to him, and now at a rest home in North Mankato with his 96-year-old wife, he often attends shipmates' reunions. He enjoys the camaraderie, Nelson said.

Camaraderie extends to Paradis' family. One of Nelson's five children, Blake, has a connection with his grandfather that is bolstered by their military involvement, Nelson said. Blake, a Woodbury resident, was deployed to Iraq, and he experienced a ceremonial inspection of the troops led by Gov. Tim Pawlenty. Unlike his grandfather, Blake was honored upon his arrival home.

When Paradis came home it was under a shroud of secrecy. His ship had sunk, and he vowed not to talk about it as a matter of national security.

Paradis' homecoming came years later, when after an Honor Flight took him on a whirlwind trip to Washington's monuments, his family was in Rochester, Minn., at 11 p.m. to welcome him home.

"It was really important to be there to greet him," Nelson said.