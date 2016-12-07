The theme is "Bringing Stories to Life for 50 Years."

Children will have the chance to pose for photos with real-life characters who stepped from the pages of Dr. Seuss books and classic fairy tales.

At 1 p.m., new activities and toys will be unveiled in the children's area of the library. There will be button making, coloring and storytime every 20 minutes.

"We're coming up new ways that parents can interact with their kids and learn through play," staffer and Valley Library manager Diane Estreen said.

Woodbury Community Theatre will put on a show in the amphitheater at 2:30 p.m. Attendees will receive a goody bag.

If you go

The celebration is free and open to the public. R.H. Stafford Library is located at 8595 Central Park Place in Woodbury. For additional information, visit R.H. Stafford Library, see washcolib.org, or call the library at 651-731-1320.