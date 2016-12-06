"I was crossing my fingers hoping for one hundred," said Bock, a math and social studies teacher. "When 250 showed, I was floored."

District 833 students and their families are invited to celebrate the Hmong New Year celebration Friday, Dec. 9, at Woodbury High School. It will feature Hmong students in native costume as well as Hmong music, food, games, raffles and a photo booth.

The event is sponsored by the Hmong Asian American Culture Club.

Bock said a group of Hmong sophomores approached her two and a half years ago about forming their own club. They asked her to be their faculty advisor.

"They said 'We want a club for us. We want a club that when we get together, we understand each other, it's a safe space for us,'" Bock said.

Club president is Audia Thao.

The Hmong New Year, which coincides with the harvest, can be celebrated at different dates in the late autumn.

"Historically Hmong New Year is a little earlier, but with our academic calendar that was not possible," Bock said.

About 70,000 Hmong live in the Twin Cities area. The first wave of Hmong emigrated to Minnesota from Laos following America's withdrawal from the Vietnam War in 1975. Many had fought on the side of the West against the communists and faced bloody reprisals.

The Hmong have wandered for centuries without a homeland.They fled persecution in China in the late 18th century and settled in Laos and in the remote mountainous regions of Northern Vietnam.

If you go

The Hmong New Year celebration is 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in the cafeteria at Woodbury High School, 2665 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury. Visitors should use the south entrance. The event is free and includes games, prizes, Hmong food and music. For more information, call 651-356-9135 or email audiathao022@gmail.com.