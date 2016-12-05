His songs have been featured on TV and other media in Brazil, Canada, Russia, Australia and the United Kingdom. Recently, he scored a significant success when his song "She is the Rose" was used in a BBC teaser for the second season of "Copper".

Griswold will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday at Gluek's Restaurant & Bar in Minneapolis. The show is a release party for his latest CD, "Songsmith's Christmas," which features his interpretations of holiday classics such as "Silent Night" and "Do You Hear What I Hear." Proceeds from the recorded release and live concert donations will go to benefit the Second Harvest Heartland food bank.

He'll accompany himself on acoustic guitar, using a percussive strum and stomp technique. His growl of a baritone has been likened to Neil Diamond. He doesn't mind the comparison.

As a teen in Woodbury, he led a garage band he named the Blood Brothers, after a Bruce Springsteen song. He remembers when it was the kind of small rural town about which the Boss himself might have sung.

The title of his 2012 CD, "East Suburban Serenade Revival," was a playful allusion to the section of Woodbury where he grew up.

"When we first moved there was a lot of farmland still. I got to watch it grow into a shopping mecca," said Griswold, who makes his home in St. Paul. "I feel kind of privileged that I've kind of seen what Woodbury used to be for a long time. I still try to look for that spirit of the traditional American town. I still go back to see my parents quite often. I'm still very attached to the community."

Recording a Christmas CD may seem like a curious choice for an artist whose soulful alt-folk songs often explore the darker side of life. But he feels a personal connection to these yuletide songs. For him, they exemplify something he strives for in his own songs: prosody, that seamless synergy of melody, lyrics and rhythm.

"These songs, I've always thought of as very well written," he said. "I appreciate them as a songwriter."

Griswold attended the University of Minnesota-Moorhead for a year before enlisting in the Army. He served five years active duty, two as a criminal investigator out of Fort Knox, Ky., and three with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, First Armored Division. His unit deployed to Iraq for a year, where they experienced some of the most savage fighting in the battle for Ramadi.

Griswold had brought along his acoustic guitar. Many of the songs he wrote there ended up on his 2010 debut CD, "Screaming from The Witch's Tower."

"I think the idea of being a songwriter is that you're always trying to find a way to communicate something that wasn't easy to communicate before, and there's nothing like war to communicate that kind of challenge."

Like many veterans, he struggled with readjusting to civilian life. He found solace in music and figured his fellow veterans might also benefit. He organized Veterans Aid concerts in the Twin Cities annually for five years. He speaks and performs once a month for his fellow veterans in a recovery and transition program called Operation Battle Song.

"A Songsmith's Christmas" will be released digitally via all internet download sites and streaming services in the United States and international territories. For details, visit www.matthewgriswold.net.

If you go

The CD release party for "A Songsmith's Christmas," begins 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Gluek's Restaurant & Bar, 16 N. Sixth St. in Minneapolis.

All proceeds from the recorded release and live concert will go to support Second Harvest Heartland food bank. A food drop box will be available for donated nonperishables, as well as a Toys for Tots drop box.

