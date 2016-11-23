Performance by Emmy-winning quartet includes Woodbury man

The Emmy-winning a cappella quartet will perform a holiday concert Nov. 25 at the Loft Stage at East Ridge High School.

Members include Greg Bannwarth of Woodbury. The show is part of the Merrill Community Arts Center calendar.

"It's a great kickoff to the holiday season, with lots of great holiday and Christmas music," executive director Michelle Witte said. "They're very funny. There's a lot of stage banter. They're really a great time."

Tonic Sol-fa sings pop, gospel and holiday music, with only a tambourine for accompaniment. The group was founded at St. John's University. They've sold over 2 million units, according to their website. They've appeared on NBC's "Today Show" and in the pages of Newsweek magazine.

If you go

Tonic Sol-fa performs at 7 p.m. at the Loft Stage, at the Merrill Arts Center at East Ridge High School, 4200 Pioneer Drive, Woodbury.

Tickets are $30 adults, $25 students and $20 seniors.

For more information, visit merrillartscenter.org.