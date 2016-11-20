Peace Posters: Young artists thinking globally

The contest helps kids think globally and what it means to have peace, Woodbury Lion Mark Cavaleri said.

A large show of support was present Saturday at the Merrill Community Arts Center for an exhibit, and the exhibit participants were among the millions of children ages 11-13 in more than 100 countries who enter the annual Peace Poster contest. Lions Club International is the governing body of the Woodbury Lions.

Woodbury's winners are:

• PaNah Vang, Lake Middle School winner;

• Elyse Romano, LMS first runner-up;

• Kim, MSA winner;

• Isabella Mozzar, MSA first runner-up;

• Evelyn Stueber, Woodbury Middle School winner;

• and Hailey Beitler, WMS first runner-up.

Artwork proceeds to the Lions' 5M6 District competition, then — if chosen — multiple-district and national contests.

Teachers Emily McIntyre of Lake Middle School, Kerry O'Keefe of Math and Science Academy, and Laura Shaw-Wright of Woodbury Middle School assisted with the Peace Poster contest entries, Cavaleri said.

The theme was "A Celebration of Peace."