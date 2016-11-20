Peace Posters: Young artists thinking globally
Ashley Kim's Peace Poster features a globe of multiple countries.
The Math and Science Academy art student is the citywide winner of Lions Club International's annual Peace Poster contest, meant to encourage young people to express their visions of peace.
The contest helps kids think globally and what it means to have peace, Woodbury Lion Mark Cavaleri said.
A large show of support was present Saturday at the Merrill Community Arts Center for an exhibit, and the exhibit participants were among the millions of children ages 11-13 in more than 100 countries who enter the annual Peace Poster contest. Lions Club International is the governing body of the Woodbury Lions.
Woodbury's winners are:
• PaNah Vang, Lake Middle School winner;
• Elyse Romano, LMS first runner-up;
• Kim, MSA winner;
• Isabella Mozzar, MSA first runner-up;
• Evelyn Stueber, Woodbury Middle School winner;
• and Hailey Beitler, WMS first runner-up.
Artwork proceeds to the Lions' 5M6 District competition, then — if chosen — multiple-district and national contests.
Teachers Emily McIntyre of Lake Middle School, Kerry O'Keefe of Math and Science Academy, and Laura Shaw-Wright of Woodbury Middle School assisted with the Peace Poster contest entries, Cavaleri said.
The theme was "A Celebration of Peace."