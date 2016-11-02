Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Chordsmen barbershop performances are next month

    By Phil Pfuehler Today at 1:07 p.m.
    The St. Croix Valley Chapter of The Croix Chordsmen will perform two holiday concerts in early December. (Submitted photo)

    The Croix Chordsmen, affiliated with the St. Croix Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, will present the group's annual Christmas concerts starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stillwater, Minn., and again at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Oakdale, Minn.

    Four quartets from the St. Croix Valley chapter will perform at these shows. There will also be guest performers from the Woodbury, Minn., high school choir.

    The $10 tickets are available from Chordsmen members and by calling 651-308-5775. Children 12 and under get in free.  

    Explore related topics:Lifearts and entertainmentMusicHolidaysocial
    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
    Advertisement
    randomness