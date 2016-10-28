Monster Bash Halloween parade
The Cottage Grove 2016 Monster Bash Halloween parade, is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 29.
Entries in Cottage Grove's 2016 Monster Bash parade will line up at 8 a.m. at School District 833 Service Center, 7362 East Point Douglas Road, step off at 10 a.m., and march south to the District Program Center at 8400 East Point Douglas Road.
Judging will take place at 9:15 a.m. with trophies awarded for Best Halloween Spirit, Best Group Non-motorized and the three top entries in Most Creative.