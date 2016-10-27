Paranormal investigators explain ghost hunting

Presentations — free and open to the public — are scheduled at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each presentation will feature the same program and last about 80 minutes. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

During each presentation, founder Justin Miner and his co-investigators will showcase the audio and video evidence they have collected while explaining the state-of-the-art equipment, theories and techniques used during a "ghost hunt."

The Johnsdale Paranormal Group has spent the last seven years investigating famously haunted sites such as the Mabel Tainter Theater in Menomonie, Wis.; the S.S. William A. Irvin in Duluth, Minn.; the Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky; and the Warden's House.