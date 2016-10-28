Gibbs Farm celebrates old-fashioned Halloween

Activities will include free food and beverages, trick-or-treat at the farmhouse, costume contests, decorating pig cookies, making cornhusk scarecrows, looking for pennies in a haystack, a hay bale maze, not-so-scary stories in the schoolhouse, and tours.

Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors 62 and older, and $5 for kids 3 and older. Members of the Ramsey County Historical Society will be admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door and parking is free. For details, visit www.rchs.com or call 651-222-0701.