Zywiec's 'Haunting Experience'

The event includes a swampy maze, Cottage Grove Lions Club beer tent, hayrides, haunted house, bonfires, scary movies in the greenhouse, and snacks in the Slaughterhouse Café.

The Haunting is open from dusk until 10 p.m. on weeknights and dusk to 11 p.m. on weekends: Oct. 27- 30. The beer tent will be open Oct. 28-29.

Tickets are $20 with a $1 discount if you bring two canned food items. Group rates are available.

On Cheap Thrill Nights admission is $16: Oct. 27 and 30.

Other activities at Zywiec's include:

• A corn maze is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 30. The cost is $7, with kids 2 and younger free.

• Big Zombie Hunter Paintball rides take place from noon to 4 p.m. weekends through Oct. 30. Tickets are $20. A combination ticket for paintball and maze is $22.

• Free hayrides will be available from noon to 4 p.m. weekends through Oct. 30.

For details, visit www.hauntingexperience.com.