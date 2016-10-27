Harbor Church: Harvest Fest party Oct. 31
Everyone is invited to the Harvest Fest from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at The Harbor Church, 1125 West Point Douglas Road, just south of Cottage Grove off Highway 61. Activities will include inflatables, carnival games, face painting, a special pre-school game room, food to purchase, and a Harvest Theater with short performances every 30 minutes.
Admission is a bag of candy. Guests are asked not to wear scary or violent-themed costumes. For details, call 651-493-7974 or visit www.TheHarborChurch.com.