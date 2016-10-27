Family fall festival at King of Kings

Activities will include dinner, live music, a pop toss, face painting, crafts, music and carnival games. Mama's Happy, a Stillwater-based store, will be the featured guest. The store will be selling handcrafted, up-cycled, repurposed home goods, furniture and gifts. All proceeds will help support the church's youth mission travelers.

For details, visit the church website at www.kingofkingswoodbury.org or call the church office at 651-738-3110.