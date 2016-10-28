Highlights of the show included "Warped Logs," by Debra Archer of Maplewood. Her work, which won second place in the large pieced category, was a psychedelia of swooning blues, indigos and greens. To create the mosaic effect, Archer cut out and reassembled 5,192 pieces of cloth, each of which is about the size of a thumb.

"The sky's the limit," she said. "There's so much you can do. I like designing my own piece and there's no end to what you can do."

Mary Rossi won first place in the large pieced category for "Spin Me Some Color."

Evelyn Rau of Inver Grove Heights spent five years making a quilt she calls "Grandmother's Flower Garden." She used only a needle, thread and thimble.

"No sewing machines," she said.

The event, which featured more than 150 quilts, is organized every two years by the River Valley Quilter's Guild of Woodbury to promote the art of quilting and provide a venue for their members and others to display their work. It also raises money for the guild.

For more information, please visit rivervalleyquilters.com.